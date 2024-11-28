Daughter Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death In Quiet NY Neighborhood On Thanksgiving Eve

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Dix Hills.

Suffolk County Police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at the home on 2 Carman Court.

When they arrived, they found Josephine Bekatoros, age 84, dead from stab wounds inside the residence, said police.

Detectives later arrested the victim’s daughter, 51-year-old Diana Bekatoros, at her home in Long Island City.

She has been charged with murder in the second degree and is set to be arraigned on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28, at First District Court in Central Islip.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

