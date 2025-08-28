Dashboard Dangers Spark Massive Recall Of Ford Trucks: What To Know

The recall impacts about 355,656 Ford pickups, according to a notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday, Aug. 22. The affected trucks include the 2025 F-150 and 2025–2026 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty pickups.

The defect involves the instrument panel cluster (IPC), which may fail at startup, causing drivers to lose access to warning lights, gauges, and even vehicle speed.

"An IPC that does not clearly display critical safety information can increase the risk of a crash," the NHTSA wrote in its recall report.

The faulty software was installed in models built between May 2024 and July 2025. Ford traced the issue to a memory protection fault that can keep the cluster blank when the ignition turns on.

The largest share of affected vehicles comes from F-150s, with more than 278,000 included. Another 77,000 Super Duty trucks are also impacted.

Ford has logged 95 warranty claims so far, but said it's not aware of crashes or injuries tied to the defect. Owners will be notified beginning Tuesday, Sept. 2, and can have the software updated for free at a dealer or through an over-the-air download.

This recall adds to a lengthy list of safety issues for Ford in 2025. It comes just weeks after Ford flagged more than 300,000 pickups and SUVs for a brake assist failure.

Together, the defects add to the automaker's ballooning recall costs, which totaled $540 million in the second quarter alone. The company has warned investors it could take a $3 billion annual hit from President Donald Trump's tariffs, compounding the financial pressure.

You can learn more about the recall on NHTSA's website or by calling Ford at 1-866-436-7332.

