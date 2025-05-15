Darlington County Park Returns With Swimming, Splash Zone, Entry Fees Starting At $3

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced that swimming at Darlington Lake will officially reopen on Saturday, May 24 at 10 a.m. The upper lake, home to the park’s popular Wibit Splash Zone obstacle course, will also reopen for all visitors over 39 inches tall, for an extra fee.

The lakes will be open weekends only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 22, and will operate daily starting Monday, June 23 through Labor Day, officials said.

This year, the park will accept cash and all major credit cards for both general admission and Wibit Splash Zone sessions.

Admission pricing for Darlington County Park is as follows:

Weekend Rates:

Bergen County Adults (18–61): $12

Out-of-County Adults (18–61): $20

Children (5 to 17): $8

Bergen County Seniors (62+): $3

Out-of-County Seniors (62+): $6

Weekday Rates (beginning June 24):

Bergen County Adults (18–61): $10

Out-of-County Adults (18–61): $15

Children (5–17): $8

Bergen County Seniors (62+): $3

Out-of-County Seniors (62+): $3

Wibit Splash Zone pricing:

Regular Single Session (In-County): $15

Regular Single Session (Out-of-County): $20

Kiddie Single Session (In-County): $7

Kiddie Single Session (Out-of-County): $7

