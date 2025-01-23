Dark Web Pill Factory Leader From Hudson Valley Gets Years In Prison

Orange County resident Kyle Weiland, age 36, of Tuxedo Park, was sentenced to 63 months in prison, plus a consecutive 12 months for charges related to his distribution of illegal pills and narcotics, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

According to officials, Weiland operated a pill and narcotics manufacturing business on the dark web, distributing drugs throughout the United States. The pills included methamphetamine, amphetamine, oxycodone, benzodiazepines, and analogs of these substances, and were misbranded to conceal their dangerous contents.

Weiland pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine and selling misbranded drugs in September 2024.

This is not the first time Weiland has faced legal consequences for his actions. In 2019, he was convicted of selling illegal pills online and sentenced to six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. While still under supervision, Weiland resumed his drug operations.

"This sentence sends a clear message that selling illegal pills does not pay and will be met with serious prison sentences," said US Attorney Danielle Sassoon, who added, "We will not tolerate the illegal sale of narcotics and other addictive substances into the community, whether those sales take place on the street or the dark web.”

As part of his plea deal, Weiland agreed to forfeit $2,093,887.72 in assets, including $21,341 in cash, two Maserati GranTurismo vehicles, a 2019 McLaren 570S, and various cryptocurrencies.

In addition to his prison sentence, Weiland will serve three years of supervised release following his incarceration.

