Daylight Thieves Steal Priceless Jewels From World's Most Visited Museum, Louvre In Paris

Thieves used a truck-mounted aerial lift to reach an upstairs window at the Louvre Museum just as it was opening to the public on Sunday, Oct. 19 at about 9:30 a.m. local time, French officials said.

The operation, carried out by professionals, lasted between four and seven minutes. The target was the Galerie d’Apollon, which houses part of the French Crown Jewels collection.

At least nine pieces linked to Napoleon and Empress Eugénie were stolen, including a tiara, a brooch, and a necklace. While a dollar value on the stolen items has not yet been released, they were described as "priceless jewels."

Authorities described the items as having “inestimable historical and heritage value.”

The crown of Empress Eugénie was later recovered outside the museum, damaged, apparently dropped during the escape.

Investigators say the crew used a disc cutter or angle grinder to slice through windowpanes, then smashed display cases and fled on motorbikes. Three or four masked individuals were involved.

The Louvre closed for the rest of the day to preserve evidence and assist the investigation, the museum announced on social media.

The theft has renewed scrutiny of security at the world’s largest and most visited art museum, which sits on the Right Bank of the Seine and is housed in a former royal palace capped by an iconic glass pyramid.

The Louvre’s vast collection spans more than 35,000 works from antiquity to the mid-19th century, including the Venus de Milo and the Winged Victory of Samothrace alongside Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

French police have opened an investigation into “organized theft and criminal conspiracy.”

The heist follows a series of high-profile robberies at cultural institutions in France, including recent incidents at Paris’s Natural History Museum and a porcelain museum in Limoges, and comes amid staff warnings about overcrowding and understaffing.

