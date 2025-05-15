'Dangerous Loophole' Shielding Drugged Drivers Must End, DA Urges NY Lawmakers

Poll Should prosecution be based on confirmed impairment, even if the specific drug isn’t on a state-approved list? Yes — If someone is clearly impaired, they should be held accountable No — The current law protects against overreach Not sure — I need to learn more about the bill Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should prosecution be based on confirmed impairment, even if the specific drug isn’t on a state-approved list? Yes — If someone is clearly impaired, they should be held accountable 67%

Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney and a statewide coalition of prosecutors , safety advocates, and public health leaders kicked off a series of “Days of Action” in Albany on Monday, May 12, demanding politicians pass the Deadly Driving Bill.

If approved, the law would close a “dangerous loophole” in New York’s drugged driving laws, Tierney said. Under current law, prosecutors cannot pursue charges against drivers impaired by substances not listed on a narrow statutory list — meaning individuals under the influence of newer or less common drugs, even if visibly impaired, often cannot be prosecuted.

Only three other states tie prosecution to such a list.

“As the District Attorney of Suffolk County, I have seen the devastation that drugged driving has caused innocent families on New York’s roads,” Tierney said. “I am dedicating the resources of my office to close these loopholes because everyone, from every community, in every corner of this state deserves to be safe.”

The Deadly Driving Bill, which was removed from the state budget, is now being pushed through grassroots pressure, with advocacy groups urging its passage before the session ends in early June. Supporters include Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), AAA, the District Attorneys Association of New York (DAASNY), STOP-DWI, medical associations, traffic safety coalitions, and victims’ families.

Proponents argue the bill will allow law enforcement to stop and prosecute visibly impaired drivers using street Xanax, nitazines, kratom, xylazine (“tranq”), and dozens of other unlisted, dangerous substances. Right now, drivers under the influence of these drugs may walk away from deadly crashes without any charges if the substance isn’t on the list.

The bill would not affect cannabis laws, Tierney’s office emphasized, noting that New York has prosecuted cannabis-impaired drivers for nearly 60 years “and will continue to do so.”

The bill includes multiple safeguards to ensure fairness and transparency, Tierney said, including:

A five-year review period before permanent implementation

Medical affirmative defense protections

Integration with body-worn camera programs

Annual reports to monitor racial equity and enforcement trends

