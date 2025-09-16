Dan Marino Felt Fine — Until Routine Checkup Found Liver Disease 20 Years Ago: Report

The Pittsburgh native, now 64, told the outlet on Monday, Sept. 15, that a routine checkup in 2007 revealed he had metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) — a condition once known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Marino said aside from some mild fatigue, he didn’t really notice any symptoms. “It was kind of shocking,” the Miami Dolphins icon admitted.

After retiring from football in 2000, Marino said he let his diet and exercise habits slide, something he believes may have played a role in the diagnosis.

“I wasn’t really working out as much as I should … then they told me I had a fatty liver. I had MASH,” Marino told People. Doctors warned him the disease could progress to cirrhosis or liver cancer without lifestyle changes, but emphasized it could be reversible with consistent care.

Since then, Marino has embraced a Mediterranean diet, cut back on alcohol and sweets, and committed to daily activity such as walking, biking, and gym sessions with former teammate Terry Kirby. He also credits his wife Claire for helping him stay on track with doctor’s appointments and routines.

“It’s the people that love you and you love them … it feels like a little village,” Marino said. He added that ongoing monitoring has shown his condition has stabilized, and he believes his prognosis will “get better and better and better.”

Marino is sharing his story as part of Novo Nordisk’s "Unordinary Stories" campaign, encouraging others to take preventative steps if diagnosed.

Click here to read Marino's full interview with People.

