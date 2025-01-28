Dad Leaves Toddler In Freezing Car For 90 Minutes At Westchester Stop & Shop: Police

The incident happened in Port Chester during the week of Monday, Jan. 20, when officers were called to the Stop & Shop parking lot and found the child unattended inside the locked vehicle, the Port Chester Police Department announced on Monday, Jan. 27.

Concerned for the child’s welfare, officers broke into the car and safely removed the toddler. The child was immediately transported to a hospital by EMS for evaluation.

Police said the child’s father, a 37-year-old man from New Rochelle whose name has not been released, had left the toddler behind while he completed his shopping inside the store.

A guardian was later located and responded to Port Chester Police headquarters. Child Protective Services (CPS) was also notified to conduct a follow-up investigation.

The father was charged with acting in a manner that could injure a child under 17 years old, police said.

