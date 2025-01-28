Partly Cloudy and Windy 37°

Dad Leaves Toddler In Freezing Car For 90 Minutes At Westchester Stop & Shop: Police

A Westchester father is facing charges after allegedly leaving his 2-year-old child alone in a car for more than 90 minutes in freezing temperatures while he shopped for Instacart orders, police said.

The child was left in a freezing car in the parking lot of the Stop &amp; Shop in Port Chester.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened in Port Chester during the week of Monday, Jan. 20, when officers were called to the Stop & Shop parking lot and found the child unattended inside the locked vehicle, the Port Chester Police Department announced on Monday, Jan. 27.

Concerned for the child’s welfare, officers broke into the car and safely removed the toddler. The child was immediately transported to a hospital by EMS for evaluation.

Police said the child’s father, a 37-year-old man from New Rochelle whose name has not been released, had left the toddler behind while he completed his shopping inside the store. 

A guardian was later located and responded to Port Chester Police headquarters. Child Protective Services (CPS) was also notified to conduct a follow-up investigation.

The father was charged with acting in a manner that could injure a child under 17 years old, police said.

