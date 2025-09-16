Curious Cockapoo Caught Under Shed Rescued By Police In Hudson Valley

Officers were called out Monday, Sept. 15, to a backyard rescue in Greenburgh after a cockapoo got itself wedged under a shed while chasing another animal, according to the Town of Greenburgh Police Department.

The adventurous pup apparently went all in on its hunt — only to discover there was no easy way back out.

That’s when police stepped in. Working together, officers carefully freed the trapped dog and reunited it with its family, safe and sound, the department said.

