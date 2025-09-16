Mostly Cloudy 70°

Curious Cockapoo Caught Under Shed Rescued By Police In Hudson Valley

In Westchester, even the dogs keep police on their toes. 

A cockapoo was rescued from underneath a Greenburgh shed on Monday, Sept. 15. 

 Photo Credit: Town of Greenburgh Police Department
Ben Crnic
Officers were called out Monday, Sept. 15, to a backyard rescue in Greenburgh after a cockapoo got itself wedged under a shed while chasing another animal, according to the Town of Greenburgh Police Department.

The adventurous pup apparently went all in on its hunt — only to discover there was no easy way back out.

That’s when police stepped in. Working together, officers carefully freed the trapped dog and reunited it with its family, safe and sound, the department said. 

