CT Woman Becomes First American 'Bombshell' To Join UK's 'Love Island'

Toni Laites, a Newington native who spent the last several years working as a cabana server at a high-end Las Vegas club, joined the series earlier this month.

While the "Love Island" brand has been franchised across the globe, the UK's revival version has been selective about who producers allow to appear. The 24-year-old is the first Yank to compete for love on the show, appearing as a "bombshell."

Bombshells are contestants who arrive later in the show's run after the others have coupled up.

Laites is looking for love on the series, but the men had better have nice hair and teeth. She told Daily News that bad hygiene is her biggest "ick."

Laites made local news in 2018 after she nearly missed her prom after being hospitalized with a flare-up of ulcerative colitis, an autoimmune disorder that can be incredibly painful and debilitating.

However, doctors at Connecticut Children's Medical Center worked their magic to get Cinderella to the prom, something Laites told reporters she'd dreamed about her whole life.

Laites has used her newfound celebrity on "Love Island" to raise awareness of the disease.

