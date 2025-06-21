Crypto Crackdown: $225M In Stolen Funds Seized In Global ‘Pig Butchering’ Scam: DOJ

The civil forfeiture complaint, filed in Washington, DC, targets over $225.3 million in crypto assets that investigators say were tied to a complex global fraud operation.

According to the Justice Department, scammers used fake cryptocurrency investment platforms to trick hundreds of victims into transferring money into fraudulent accounts.

Authorities say the scammers dispersed stolen funds across hundreds of thousands of blockchain transactions in an effort to hide the source and ownership.

“This seizure of $225.3 million in funds linked to cryptocurrency investment scams marks the largest cryptocurrency seizure in US Secret Service history,” said Special Agent in Charge Shawn Bradstreet.

Investigators confirmed that dozens of victims in the US were impacted, with over 400 suspected victims worldwide.

The complaint outlines how the scammers used blockchain-based laundering networks to “conceal the nature, source, control, and ownership of proceeds” from the fraud.

“Under my leadership, with the support of President Trump and Attorney General Bondi, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is taking a leading role in the fight against crypto-confidence scams,” said US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

She added the goal is to “seize and forfeit stolen funds and rip them from the hands of foreign criminals, all with the eye toward making victims whole.”

Matthew Galeotti, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, added that "these schemes harm American victims, costing them billions of dollars every year, and undermine faith in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.”

According to the FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Report, investment fraud involving crypto caused more than $5.8 billion in reported losses last year.

“This case highlights our commitment to protecting the American public from fraudsters specializing in cryptocurrency-based scams,” Galeotti said. “It will not be the last.”

