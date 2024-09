The incident happened in Putnam County on Tuesday, Sept. 3 around 12:50 p.m., when a vehicle flipped on Myrtle Avenue in Mahopac, eventually coming to a rest next to a pole, according to Carmel Police.

The crash caused Myrtle Avenue to close between Carmine Drive and Potter Road for around 20 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

The roadway reopened around 1:10 p.m. The cause of the crash was not released.

