Crash In New Square Causes Severe Injuries, Multi-Agency Response (Video)

The crash happened on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at around 2 p.m. in New Square on Route 45 at Fastov Avenue, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

Spring Hill EMS, New Square Ershte Hilf, Ramapo Police, Chaverim of Rockland, and Rockland Paramedics all responded to the scene to assist those involved.

Authorities have not confirmed the extent of injuries, but witnesses reported a significant emergency response at the site.

A video of the incident was posted to Instagram by The Monsey Scoop.

