Lane Reopens After Truck Rolls Down Embankment On I-84 Stretch In NY (Update)

The incident happened on I-84 West near Exit 58 in the town of Kent on Friday, July 11 around 7:15 a.m., according to traffic reports from 511NY.

The crash left all westbound lanes closed in the area for the rest of the morning, backing up traffic up to the area of Exit 61. The right lane has since reopened.

According to Trooper Krystal Paolicelli of the New York State Police, a truck traveling on I-84 West had a tire blowout, leading it to veer off the shoulder and roll down an embankment.

The driver was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with what looked like non-life-threatening injuries, Paolicelli added.

