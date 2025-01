The incident happened in Rockland County on Monday, Jan. 27 at around 11:05 a.m. on I-87 South in Ramapo, according to 511NY.

The crash has left the left and center southbound lanes blocked and is causing stop-and-go traffic in the area.

More information about the crash has not yet been released by authorities. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.