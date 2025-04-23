Fair 71°

SHARE

Crash Causes Injuries On Route 17 Underneath I-87 In Rockland County

A crash underneath a New York Thruway overpass in Rockland County prompted a large emergency response and caused injuries. 

The crash scene on Route 17 in Sloatsburg under the NYS Thruway overpass. 

The crash scene on Route 17 in Sloatsburg under the NYS Thruway overpass. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on Wednesday, April 23 in Sloatsburg on Route 17 underneath the I-87 overpass, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop. 

Following the collision, Rockland Hatzoloh, Spring Hill EMS, Faist EMS, and Ramapo Police raced to the scene.

Injuries were reported, but more details about their severity and the cause of the crash were not immediately available. 

The Monsey Scoop posted footage from the crash scene on social media: 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE