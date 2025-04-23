Crash Causes Injuries On Route 17 Underneath I-87 In Rockland County

The crash happened on Wednesday, April 23 in Sloatsburg on Route 17 underneath the I-87 overpass, according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

Following the collision, Rockland Hatzoloh, Spring Hill EMS, Faist EMS, and Ramapo Police raced to the scene.

Injuries were reported, but more details about their severity and the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

The Monsey Scoop posted footage from the crash scene on social media:

