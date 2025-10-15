Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Lane Reopens After Crash On I-84 In Hudson Valley (Update)

A crash caused major delays on Interstate 84 in Dutchess County early Wednesday morning, Oct. 15, police said.

The crash happened on I-84 East near mile marker 54.6 in East Fishkill.&nbsp;

Ben Crnic
Email me

Troopers said the right lane and shoulder on I-84 eastbound near mile marker 54.6 in the town of East Fishkill were closed due to a crash on Wednesday morning, according to a New York State Police announcement. 

Drivers were urged to expect heavy traffic delays in the area and to use caution when approaching, State Police said in a traffic alert.

According to 511NY traffic reports, the crash happened at around 3:34 a.m. All lanes were fully reopened by 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday. 

No additional details about the crash or injuries were immediately released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

