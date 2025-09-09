Cracker Barrels Scraps Restaurant Makeovers After Right Bashes 'Woke' Rebrand

The planned remodeling of Cracker Barrel's 660 restaurants has been suspended, the Tennessee-based company announced on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The move comes two weeks after the chain abandoned its plans to use a redesigned logo without its Uncle Herschel mascot.

Only four restaurants were remodeled, with many fans saying the changes took away from Cracker Barrel's country charm.

"We heard clearly that the modern remodel design does not reflect what you love about Cracker Barrel," the company said in a statement on its website. "Of course, we will continue to invest in our restaurants to make sure that they are in good shape and meet your expectations."

The roadside restaurant staple became one of the latest sources of complaints for right-wing online figures, calling the redesign and revised logo "woke." President Donald Trump blasted the company's changes, telling the chain to "Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

Dozens of online petitions urged fans to boycott Cracker Barrel over the redesign. Lighter paint, fewer antiques, and menu cuts left some diners complaining that the updated restaurant felt like other casual dining chains.

Cracker Barrel said the beloved trinkets and decorations will remain.

"The vintage Americana you love will always be here - the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee," the company said. "We want you to have a warm, welcoming space for friends and family to gather and enjoy our craveable food and country hospitality."

The chain also admitted it didn't properly communicate its vision.

"You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be," Cracker Barrel said. "What has not changed, and what will never change, are the values this company was built on when Cracker Barrel first opened in 1969: hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care."

Cracker Barrel said it has about 70,000 employees nationwide.

