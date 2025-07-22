Covid-19 Pandemic Stress May Have Aged Your Brain, Even Without Infection, Study Says

The findings were part of major new study published Tuesday, July 22 in Nature Communications.

Even people who never caught the virus showed signs of accelerated brain aging, highlighting the pandemic’s far-reaching impact on public health, according to the findings.

Researchers from the UK Biobank project analyzed brain scans from nearly 1,000 healthy adults, comparing those who lived through the pandemic with those whose scans were taken before it began.

Using advanced machine learning models trained on over 15,000 healthy participants, the team estimated each person’s “brain age”— a measure of how old their brain appears compared to their actual age.

On average, people scanned after the pandemic began showed brains that appeared 5.5 months older than those in the control group, even after accounting for age, sex, and health status.

The study’s design was robust:

Training set: 15,334 healthy adults (mean age 62.6)

Study cohort: 996 healthy adults (mean age 58.8), each with two MRI scans

Pandemic group: 432 (one scan before, one after pandemic onset)

Control group: 564 (both scans before pandemic)

Average time between scans: 34 months

Both infected and uninfected participants in the pandemic group showed similar increases in brain age gap. However, the effect was more pronounced in men (6.0 months) than women (4.5 months), and in people from more deprived socioeconomic backgrounds (7.0 months vs. 4.0 months).

The findings suggest that the stress, isolation, and lifestyle disruptions of the pandemic may have left a biological mark on our brains, one that could have long-term consequences, especially for vulnerable groups.

While only those who had COVID-19 showed a link between accelerated brain aging and reduced cognitive performance, the overall effect underscores the need to address the pandemic’s hidden toll on brain health and to consider social inequalities in future public health planning.

Alternate Headlines

Pandemic Stress May Have Aged Your Brain, Even Without COVID Infection

Study: Brains of Adults Aged Faster During COVID-19 Pandemic

Men and the Disadvantaged Saw Greatest Brain Aging in Pandemic, Research Finds

Living Through COVID-19 Left Brains Older, UK Study Reveals

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.