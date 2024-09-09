Covid-19 Outbreak Closes Village Hall In Hudson Valley

The Cold Spring Village Hall in Putnam County will be closed on Monday, Sept. 9 as a result of COVID-19 cases and related office staff shortages, the village announced on Sunday, Sept. 8

Although the Village Hall is closed, Village Court will still be in session at 6 p.m.

Additionally, because of the closure, the village's September Monthly Meeting originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11 will instead be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and extend our thanks for your patience," the village said in a social media post about the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.