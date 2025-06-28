Covid-19: ‘Razor-Blade Throat’ Variant Spreading Rapidly In US

The strain, NB.1.8.1, also called Nimbus, is an offshoot of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariant JN.1.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled NB.1.8.1 a Variant Under Monitoring, and public health officials say existing vaccines are still expected to protect against severe illness.

Globally, 22 countries have now reported its presence, including major spikes in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand.

The variant was first confirmed in China this past January.

Reported symptoms also include a dry cough, muscle aches, chills, congestion, and fatigue. Fever, once a hallmark of COVID-19, is now less common. The defining symptom for NB.1.8.1, according to clinicians, is that severe sore throat.

Doctors say the variant appears more transmissible than earlier strains but not more severe. Still, public health experts urge precautions: masking indoors, improving air ventilation, and staying current on vaccinations.

