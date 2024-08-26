Partly Cloudy 68°

Covid-19: Here's When Free At-Home Tests Will Become Available Again By Mail

Just days after the approval of a new COVID-19 vaccination booster shot, the Department of Health and Human Services has announced that it will restart its program of offering free rapid tests for the virus through the mail.

Every American household may order four nasal swab tests starting at a date to be announced in late September, visiting covid.gov/tests.

The new vaccines have been updated with a formula to more closely target currently circulating variants and provide better protection against severe consequences of COVID, including hospitalization and death.

The updated vaccines include Comirnaty and Spikevax, both of which are approved for individuals 12 years of age and older, and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, both of which are authorized for emergency use for individuals 6 months through 11 years of age.

