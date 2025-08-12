Costs Rise While Stubborn Inflation Persists, Trump Tariffs Loom Over Economy

The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2% in July and reached a yearly rate of 2.7%, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, Aug. 12. That was barely lower than the 2.8% annual inflation expected in the Dow Jones forecast, CNBC reported.

Core inflation, which doesn't include the volatile food and energy categories, jumped by 0.3%, bringing the annual rate to 3.1%. That's the highest yearly core inflation rate since February.

Federal Reserve officials consider core inflation to show more information about long-term economic trends.

"July is likely to represent the final month before we see prices soar due to tariffs, so understanding the financial situation of the average American household is vital now more than ever," said Olle Pettersson, a personal finance expert at Finanzas Justas.

After the CPI data release, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, claiming that his tariffs are bringing "trillions of dollars" into the country.

"It has been proven, that even at this late stage, Tariffs have not caused Inflation, or any other problems for America, other than massive amounts of CASH pouring into our Treasury's coffers," Trump said. "Also, it has been shown that, for the most part, Consumers aren't even paying these Tariffs, it is mostly Companies and Governments, many of them Foreign, picking up the tabs."

Trump also renewed his tirade against Fed chair Jerome Powell, urging him to lower interest rates.

"Jerome "Too Late" Powell must NOW lower the rate," Trump said in a separate post. "Steve "Manouychin" really gave me a "beauty"when he pushed this loser. The damage he has done by always being Too Late is incalculable. Fortunately, the economy is sooo good that we've blown through Powell and the complacent Board."

Housing costs rose 0.2% in July and are up 3.7% from 2024. Medical care jumped 0.7%, led by a 2.6% increase in dental services, a 0.4% rise in hospital services, and a 0.2% gain in physician visits.

Airline fares surged 4% in July after dipping in June. Other increases included beef (1.5%), milk (1.9%), used cars and trucks (0.5%), and household furnishings (0.4%).

Gasoline prices, which were down 2.2%, helped keep July's inflation from rising even more. All energy costs fell 1.1%, including natural gas, which was 0.9% lower.

Grocery prices were slightly down by 0.1%. Egg prices continued recovering from their record highs in the spring by dropping 3.9% in July, while nonalcoholic beverages, including juice, fell 1.3%.

About 86% of Americans said the cost of groceries is a "major" or "minor" source of stress in their lives, according to a poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

"We have seen moderate inflation over the last year," PNC Financial Services chief economist Gus Faucher told CNN. "Certainly, prices are not going up nearly as quickly as they were a few years ago, but I do think that consumers are going to start seeing more price increases at the grocery store, at Amazon, things like that."

July's inflation data comes a few days after Trump's latest round of sweeping tariffs on imports from dozens of countries took effect on Thursday, Aug. 7. Major trading partners like Brazil and India (50%), Switzerland (39%), and Canada (35%) are among the nations facing the steepest duties, according to a list compiled by CNBC.

Economists expect Trump's tariffs will continue raising prices for many goods.

"Consumers are going to start to feel a little more stretched over the next few months as we see more of the impact of tariffs passed through from businesses to consumers," said Faucher.

Household goods giant Procter & Gamble has warned about price hikes in August because of Trump's tariffs. US automakers Ford and General Motors said they're facing tariff-fueled financial hits in the billions of dollars.

While Trump has claimed his tariffs would be a boon for domestic manufacturing, Americans are shying away from US-made products. According to The Conference Board, 50% of Americans said in June that they'd be more likely to buy a product they liked after learning it was made in the US – down from 60% in May 2022.

August's CPI report is expected to be released on Thursday, Sept. 11.

