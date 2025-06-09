Cop, Passers-By Pull Woman From Burning Car After Fiery HV Crash (Video)

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, on Kings Highway (Route 13) near Knapps View Park in the Town of Chester, the Chester Police Department announced on Monday, June 9.

As emergency crews rushed to the scene, they received updates that the vehicle had rolled over, the driver was trapped inside, and the car was on fire.

Officer Nicholas Contino was the first to arrive. Police said he quickly handed his fire extinguisher to a passing motorist and began trying to reach the driver. He then found the woman and broke the sunroof glass to get her out.

With help from two motorists and a paramedic from Empress EMS, Officer Contino successfully pulled the woman to safety, away from the burning vehicle.

The driver, a 68-year-old Warwick woman, suffered burns to about one-third of her body and was rushed to Westchester Medical Center’s Burn Unit, where she remains in stable condition.

The Chester Police Department later posted dramatic footage of the incident on social media, also praising Contino for his actions: "Officer Contino’s effort greatly increased the motorist’s chances for survival and he is commended for a job well done!"

