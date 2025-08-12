Cookies Sold At Target Stores In 20 States, Including NY, Pulled From Shelves

The recall involves Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies, a 10-count product sold under Target’s private label brand.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, manufacturer Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. of Canada pulled the cookies due to possible contamination with wood.
A total of 803 cases are affected. The cookies were distributed through three Target distribution centers — in Connecticut, Maryland, and Ohio — and reached stores in:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Maine
- Michigan
- Missouri
- North Carolina
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- Vermont
The recall, classified as Class II by the FDA, was initiated on Tuesday, July 22 and remains ongoing.
Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.