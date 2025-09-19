Convicted Killer Executed Neighbor, Dumped Body On NY Rail Trail, Jury Finds

Jonte Wunner, 27, of Monticello, was found guilty of second-degree murder and related charges in Sullivan County Court on Friday, Sept. 19, in the 2024 killing of Jose Rodriguez.

Jurors determined that on Oct. 4, 2024, Wunner intentionally beat and shot Rodriguez, 42, to death inside a home on Lakewood Avenue in Monticello. They found that he then wrapped Rodriguez’s body in a tarp and transported it to the Woodridge rail trail, where it was discovered by investigators.

Evidence presented at trial included witness testimony, cell site data, surveillance video, and DNA linking Wunner to both the crime scene and the location where the body was recovered, prosecutors said. State Police arrested him following a 25-day investigation.

On Friday, after a five-day trial, jurors found Wunner guilty of second-degree murder, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Sullivan County District Attorney Brian Conaty called the verdict “justice for Jose Rodriguez and his loved ones.”

“This was a deliberate, callous, and cold-blooded execution that stole a life from our community,” Conaty said. “The defendant thought he could evade responsibility, but today the people of Sullivan County made it clear: violence will not be tolerated and murderers will face the full weight of the law.”

He also praised the jury, investigators, and Rodriguez’s family for their strength during the trial.

Wunner has three prior felony convictions and four misdemeanor convictions, including another murder conviction out of Albany County earlier this year. He was sentenced in that case to 30 years to life in prison.

He now faces up to 33 years to life in the Sullivan County case, which could run consecutively to his Albany sentence. Sentencing is set for November.

