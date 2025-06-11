Partly Cloudy 80°

Contractor Injured In West Point Construction Accident, Airlifted To Hospital

A contractor working at West Point was airlifted to the hospital after being injured in a vehicle-related incident on the campus grounds, officials said. 

The incident happened near the Lincoln Hall renovation site at West Point. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, near the Lincoln Hall renovation site at the US Military Academy, according to West Point’s Public Affairs and Communication Office.

Emergency crews at West Point responded quickly to the scene. The injured contractor was reported to be in stable condition and was flown to Westchester Medical Center for further evaluation. 

A full investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

No further details were immediately released.

