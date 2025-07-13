Conjoined Twin Carmen Andrade Says 'I Do,' In Quiet CT Ceremony; Sister Says 'I Won't'

The couple met on the dating app Hinge in 2020 and had been together for nearly five years before deciding to tie the knot at a small ceremony at Lovers Leap Bridge over the Housatonic River.

“We eloped in October with our families,” Carmen told Today. They exchanged vows on Lover’s Leap Bridge, surrounded by close relatives. Carmen wore a long, green, glittering dress and proudly displayed her ring in a YouTube video titled “Overdue Update!”

“I did get married,” she said in the video while showing off the ring. Her twin sister, Lupita, quickly added, “I did not.” The camera then reveals McCormack, who introduced himself with a smile: “Hi! I got an upgrade, I’m the husband now.”

Carmen wanted to make one thing clear to viewers. “Before anybody gets it twisted: We got married,” she said, pointing to herself and her new husband. Lupita made her own stance just as clear: “I don’t want to get married.”

The sisters are joined at the torso and share a pelvis and reproductive system. Each has their own heart, lungs, and stomach. Despite their physical connection, both have maintained distinct identities and views on life.

Carmen had shared in a past interview that she received unwanted attention online because of her condition, but Daniel stood out. “I never tried to hide the fact that I’m a conjoined twin, which meant I got a lot of messages from guys with fetishes,” she said. “I knew right off the bat that Daniel was different from the others, because he didn’t lead with a question about my condition.”

