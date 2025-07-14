Confidence Craters: Poll Finds Few Expect Jeffrey Epstein Associates To Face Justice

The nationwide YouGov survey of 7,237 adults, conducted Tuesday, July 8, and Wednesday, July 9, found just 15 percent are “very” or “somewhat” confident that “all people connected with Epstein who are alleged to have committed sex crimes will be thoroughly investigated.”

A full 67 percent said they are “not very” or “not at all” confident, while 18 percent were unsure.

The figure represents a steep drop from January 2024, when 32 percent expressed faith that prosecutors would pursue Epstein’s associates.

Skepticism extends to the circumstances of the convicted child sex offender's death in August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan.

Asked whether the 66-year-old Epstein died by suicide or was murdered, 39 percent said murder, 20 percent suicide and 40 percent were unsure.

Republicans were most likely to suspect foul play (43 percent), but the view crossed party lines.

The polling comes after Justice Department memo released last week that closed out a multiyear review with three key findings: no “client list,” no evidence implicating uncharged third parties and confirmation that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.

The memo directly contradicts claims long promoted by some conservative media figures — and by several officials who now lead the FBI.

Fallout has been swift. Over the weekend President Donald Trump urged supporters to “drop” Epstein conspiracy theories and defended Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the case in a lengthy Truth Social post.

The missive was met with an online torrent of critical replies — an unusual “ratio” for the platform’s most followed user — and even prompted reports of internal friction that saw FBI deputy director Dan Bongino threaten resignation, according to Axios and NBC News

Taken together, the polling and the political backlash illustrate how the Epstein saga continues to erode institutional credibility and fracture the coalition that helped propel Trump back to the White House.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.