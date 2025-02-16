Weekend Storm To Be Followed By 60 MPH Winds That Could Cause Power Outages

After the system moves off the coast on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 16, a surge of Arctic air will bring temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below normal starting on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 17

Windy conditions are expected to develop Sunday night, with dangerous gusts persisting through Tuessday, Feb. 18, according to the National Weather Service.

The strongest gusts will be across a wide part of the Northeast, shown in the darker shade of purple in the image above.

These frigid conditions will set the stage for the next potential winter storm, projected for Wednesday night, Feb. 19, into Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to AccuWeather, ‘Some of the harshest conditions of the winter will be felt in the upcoming five to seven days.’”

After the last wave of Arctic air, temperatures are expected to become more seasonable by the end of the month

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson added, "With the late February and March sun, many areas should feel significantly warmer following the persistent cold conditions from January into much of February."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.