Company Recalling 866K Spa Pumps Sold Nationwide That Pose Injury Risk, Caused Fatal Fire: Cpsc

This week, CSPC and Hong Kong-based Bestway International announced that they are recalling approximately 866,000 pumps that can overheat, causing its plastic housing to ignite, increasing the risk of fire or injury.

CPSC says that there have been at least three fires reportedly involving the spa pumps, including one that led to a massive house fire in January 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri that resulted in on death.

A second fire caused "significant property damage," officials noted. No other injuries were reported, though there were seven other incidents involving the pumps that remain under investigation.

The recalled spa pumps could have been sold separately, or in a package with an inflatable spa liner in different colors, styles, and inflatable spa sizes.

The inflatable spa liners packaged with the pumps are sold under the brand names SaluSpa, Coleman, and Hydro-Force, which are printed on the side of the liner.

This recall only includes AirJet and HydroJet Spa Pump model numbers:

P05332;

P05339;

P05711;

P05807;

P07000;

P07001;

P0551;

P07034;

P07572.

“Bestway” and the model number are printed on the label on the side or back of the spa pump.

The recalled spa pumps were sold together with spa liners online at Bestway USA, Amazon, Costco, Walmart, Sam’s Club, QVC, RuralKing and Spreetail and at other stores nationwide between May 2021 and May 2024 for between $400 and $790.

Consumers have been advised by CPSC to immediately stop using the spa pumps and contact Bestway to receive a free replacement spa pump or a refund of $100 for AirJet spa pumps or $189 for HydroJet spa pumps.

