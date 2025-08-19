Community Rallies Behind Firefighter, US Veteran For Her Brain Cancer Battle

But after learning she has a brain tumor following a workplace injury, her community is rallying to support her and her family.

While rehabbing from a neck and shoulder injury suffered during ice rescue training with the Charlton Fire Department earlier this year, doctors discovered a brain tumor during a scan, according to a GoFundMe page.

Doctors determined the best course of action is surgery to remove the tumor. That decision brings new challenges for LeBlanc, her three children, and her husband, whom she married just two weeks ago.

The Charlton Fire Department said LeBlanc will undergo surgery later this week.

Charlton Fire Chief Rob Barton called LeBlanc a leader and an eager student, and someone who has much to teach her fellow members of Group 2.

"She's been with us for four years. She was with Littleton (Fire Department) for the four years before that, and served as a flight medic with the Army (for 13 years)," Barton said. "She has so much to offer, and always wants to learn more."

Barton said LeBlanc is keeping a positive attitude, but cautioned against underestimating her.

"She's a fighter. I know she is going into this ready for battle," he said. "... She won't back down."

LeBlanc’s first battle will come in the operating room, where doctors will biopsy the tumor. If it is cancerous, she will begin chemotherapy and radiation treatment immediately.

The money raised by the GoFundMe will go toward medical bills and helping her family as she recovers from surgery and possibly begins her cancer fight.

As of Aug. 19, the campaign has raised more than $25,000 in just a few days.

