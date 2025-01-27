Colombia Agrees To Accept Migrant Deportation Flights After Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs

Trump said Sunday afternoon, Jan. 26 that he would impose "emergency" 25-percent tariffs on Colombian goods after it blocked the flights.

But negotiations between the countries led to an agreement late Sunday night and Trump withdrew the tariff threats.

“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all undocumented people aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on US military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” the State Department statement said in a statement.

Tensions had escalated prior to the agreement, and Colombia President Gustavo Petro responded to Trump's threat by saying Colombian would place 25 percent sanctions on US goods.

But after the agreement was reached, Colombia announced its minister of foreign affairs will travel to Washington, DC to “hold high-level meetings to follow up on the agreements, results of the joint work, which led to the exchange of diplomatic notes between the two governments.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said Petro had "authorized flights and provided all needed authorizations and then canceled his authorization when the planes were in the air."

Rubio added, "As demonstrated by today’s actions, we are unwavering in our commitment to end illegal immigration and bolster America’s border security."

On Saturday, Jan. 25, Brazil's foreign ministry stated that 88 migrants from the US arrived there handcuffed a day earlier, and some complained of not being allowed to use the bathroom during the flight, and not being given water.

Primary Colombian exports to the US include crude petroleum, coffee, bananas, and cut flowers.

