Coldplay Warns Fans At First Concert After 'Kiss Cam' Scandal: What Chris Martin Said

The "Fix You" band performed at its first show since the viral moment on the Music of the Spheres World Tour at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, July 19. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned after the incident in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 16.

The married head of the artificial intelligence firm and the company's human resources chief, Kristin Cabot, were seen cuddling on the "kiss cam" before the two executives quickly separated and hid from the camera. A Jersey Shore bartender's TikTok video rapidly spread online, sparking countless memes within hours.

During the next concert at the home of the Wisconsin Badgers football team, lead singer Chris Martin seemingly joked about the incident and warned fans about what happens during "The Jumbtron Song."

"We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd," Martin said in a social media video posted by a Coldplay podcaster. "How we're going to do that is we're going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

Fans were then heard laughing at the veiled reference to Byron and Cabot's scandalous moment.

"So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now," said Martin.

The Weekly Coldplay podcast co-host also said that no couples were shown on the screen at the Wisconsin concert.

The "Viva la Vida" group has used kiss cams to engage with its fans during concerts, although the moment certainly has a new meaning since the cuddling co-workers were spotted. The TikTok video of the infamous couple has more than 121 million views as of press time.

In Foxboro, Martin was very surprised to see how Byron and Cabot reacted.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy," he told the Gillette Stadium crowd.

Along with the endless memes, baseball teams joked about the incident as soon as they could on their kiss cams. The male-and-female mascot duos for the Philadelphia Phillies and the minor league Hartford Yard Goats spoofed the controversy at games on Friday, July 18.

Astronomer has launched an investigation into Byron and Cabot in the wake of the controversy. The New York City-based company's board of directors accepted Byron's resignation, while Cabot has been placed on administrative leave.

Peter DeJoy, the firm's co-founder, has been named interim CEO.

