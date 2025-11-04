Coca-Cola Launches First New Holiday Flavor In Years: 'A Comforting Twist'

Coca-Cola's limited-edition Holiday Creamy Vanilla flavor reached stores across North America on Monday, Nov. 3, USA Today reported. Both full-sugar and zero-sugar versions will be available.

The company described the soda as "infused with smooth, creamy vanilla flavors that capture the joy of the season."

"The smooth, creamy vanilla flavor adds a comforting twist to the classic Coca-Cola taste, offering a moment to pause, connect and savor the spirit of the holidays," said Stacy Jackson, vice president of Coca-Cola Trademark, North America.

A 12-ounce serving of the full-sugar version contains 150 calories and 42 grams of sugar, while the zero-sugar version has no calories or grams of sugar, Coca-Cola said. The drink comes in 12-ounce 12-packs and 20-ounce bottles, with packaging designed to reflect its creamy vanilla flavor through soft, seasonal colors.

Popular food blog Snackolator first released pictures of Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla's packaging in early October.

"Santa is bringing the soda goodness this year!" Snackolator posted on Instagram. "As a fan of Vanilla Coke I am excited to see what the holiday twist is and I'm expecting it to have a distinctively different taste."

A two-liter bottle, available only in the full-sugar variety, will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.