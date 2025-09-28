Potentially Radioactive Shrimp Recall Expands To 34 States From Coast To Coast

For the fourth time in a month, federal regulators say the list of potentially contaminated frozen seafood has expanded, now stretching across 34 states.

This latest move follows concerns that some shrimp may contain traces of Cesium-137, a man-made radioactive isotope linked to long-term cancer risk.

Southwind Foods, LLC of Carson, California, is voluntarily recalling additional lots of frozen shrimp distributed nationwide, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged potential contamination tied to seafood processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, also known as BMS Foods, of Indonesia.

The expanded recall covers shipments made between Tuesday, June 24, and Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. No illnesses have been reported.

States Affected

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

FDA officials said they are monitoring reports of Cesium-137 in shipping containers and frozen shrimp processed overseas.

While the isotope can be found at low background levels in the environment, long-term exposure through contaminated food or water can damage DNA and increase cancer risk.

The recall includes multiple product brands in bag sizes ranging from six ounces to two pounds. A complete list of affected items, including product codes and UPCs, is posted on the FDA website here.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled shrimp. Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Questions may be directed to Southwind Foods at 1-323-262-8222, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.