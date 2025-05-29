Coast Guard Vet, OnlyFans Model Admits To Killing Man At National Park: DOJ

Chelsea Perkins, 35, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to driving more than 300 miles across state lines after arranging to meet Matthew Dunmire at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Valley View, Ohio.

According to prosecutors, Perkins, who reportedly became an OnlyFans model, traveled in March 2021 to the national park, where she and Dunmire visited the Terra Vista Natural Study Area.

There, she used a loaded firearm she had brought with her to shoot the victim in the back of the head, killing him.

He was not found for several days, until hikers came upon his body near the "Terra Vista Cemetery," court documents state, an area owned by the US government.

Four days before his death, Dunmire was out with co-workers at a tiki bar in Ohio, where he said he was planning to meet with a girl who was staying the weekend in the area.

The two reportedly stayed at an Airbnb before the fateful shooting.

Federal officials said that investigators found evidence linking Perkins to the shooting through GPS data, DNA, social media and phone records, and ballistics analysis.

Witnesses also told police that they saw a woman matching Perkins' description on the trail on the day of the murder, and reported hearing gunshots before noon.

Another couple said they encountered a woman in the woods wearing all black clothing, black knee-high boots and a black hoodie.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman seemed confused and expressed no emotion, claiming she was lost.

During a search of her Virginia home, officials say they found three 9mm pistols, including one recovered from a woman’s purse that also contained Perkins’ identification.

Perkins pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 27, to second-degree murder and using or carrying and discharging a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence on federal property.

She is expected to be sentenced in September to between 20 and 25 years in prison.

