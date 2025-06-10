CNN Reporter Detained On Live TV Covering LA Protests Over Trump-Ordered Immigration Crackdown

Poll Do You Agree With President Trump's Decision To Call In The National Guard And Marines? Yes No I have no opinion Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Agree With President Trump's Decision To Call In The National Guard And Marines? Yes 36%

Jason Carroll was reporting on the fallout from clashes between riot police and protestors on Monday, June 9, when officers told him he needed to leave the area. However, before he could respond, they detained him, pulling his hands behind his back.

Carroll and his cameraman, who captured the encounter on video, were escorted out of the area and then released.

“I asked, ‘Am I being arrested?’” Carroll said on CNN after the incident. “He said, ‘No … you’re being detained.’ You take a lot of risks as press. This is low on that scale of risks, but it is something I wasn’t expecting.”

The moment aired live on CNN as viewers tuned in after President Donald Trump ordered hundreds of National Guard troops to Los Angeles to support LAPD officers and ICE agents amid escalating protests and riots. Some 700 US Marines have also been deployed to the area.

This isn't the first time members of the press have faced violence or interference during the Los Angeles protests.

An Australian reporter covering the protests, Lauren Tomasi of 9News, was struck in the leg by a rubber bullet on Sunday, June 10, despite standing apart from the demonstrators. The moment was also filmed by her cameraman.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking with reporters Tuesday after speaking with Tomasi, called the incident unacceptable, according to CBS News.

“She is going OK. She is pretty resilient, I have got to say, but that footage was horrific,” Albanese said.

This marks the first time a US president has deployed the National Guard to a state without the governor’s consent since 1967.

The riots erupted in response to President Trump’s immigration crackdown. He has ordered immigration agents to remove millions of undocumented immigrants from the United States without a trial.

Thousands of Los Angelenos took to the streets in opposition, beginning Friday, June 6. While most demonstrations have been peaceful, others have included deliberate acts of arson, assaults on police, and defiance of law enforcement commands.

