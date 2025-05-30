Clone-Creating Tick Invades Another East Coast State: Public Health Officials Sound Alarm

The longhorned tick, originally from eastern Asia, was recently detected during local field studies by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in partnership with the USDA. This marks another step in the tick's rapid expansion through the eastern United States.

Since first being found in America in 2017, the longhorned tick has spread to at least 21 states.

“The tick will be a nuisance, and it is spreading,” Kevin Lahmers, an anatomic pathologist at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, told Business Insider. “It will cover most of the eastern half of the U.S. — that’s most likely.”

What makes this tick especially concerning is how easily it thrives. Unlike most ticks, it can reproduce without a mate, and feeds on a wide range of hosts — from wildlife and livestock to pets and humans.

Experts warn the longhorned tick can carry a host of serious illnesses, including Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and babesiosis. It was also recently found to carry Ehrlichia chaffeensis, the bacteria that causes ehrlichiosis — a potentially dangerous disease in humans.

How You Can Stay Protected:

Use tick repellents and wear long clothing when outdoors

Check yourself, your kids, and your pets after being outside

Keep your yard tidy by removing tall grass and leaf piles

With tick season here, officials say prevention is key.

Click here for more information on submitting a tick to state authorities for identification, and here for more on how to prevent being bitten.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.