Claw End Of Crowbar Jammed Into NY Man’s Skull In Front Of His Daughter: DA

Carlos Bonaparte, 45, of East Patchogue, died after being struck in the skull with the claw end of the weapon—puncturing his brain by approximately one inch—during the early morning attack outside his home on Taylor Avenue at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, authorities said.

The suspect, Darrell Trent, 46, of Bellport, allegedly arrived at the home five minutes after being called by a cousin of Bonaparte’s girlfriend, got out of his vehicle with what appeared to be a crowbar, and drove it through Bonaparte’s skull in front of multiple eyewitnesses, including Bonaparte’s daughter, according to Tierney.

Bonaparte was rushed by private vehicle to NYU Langone Hospital – Suffolk in Patchogue, where he was later pronounced dead.

Trent fled the state after the killing and was arrested five days later in Shaker Heights, Ohio, the DA said. He was extradited and arraigned on Monday, June 9 before Acting County Court Justice James McDonaugh on the charge of Felony Murder in the Second Degree.

Trent was remanded without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, July 2. He is being represented by Matthew Touhey, Esq.

“This violent attack was allegedly committed in front of Mr. Bonaparte’s young child,” Tierney said. “We will do everything in our power to see that the defendant is held accountable and faces the full force of the law. The victim and their family deserve nothing less.”

The case is being prosecuted by Elena Tomaro of the Homicide Bureau. Detectives Richard Jones and Frankie Sierra of the Suffolk County Homicide Squad led the investigation.

Bonaparte, originally from Rockville Centre and most recently living in Roosevelt, is being remembered by loved ones as a devoted father and friend. His daughters—Justíse, Saníya, and Liyah—were named in several emotional tributes posted online by grieving relatives.

“Another childhood friend gone too soon,” one person wrote. “This one hit different… sleep easy nephew,” another added. A third wrote: “My heart is truly broken.”

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

