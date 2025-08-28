Mostly Cloudy 74°

Claire's Closing 18 NY Stores, 290+ Nationwide After Bankruptcy Filing: See Which Ones

Claire's has revealed nearly 300 of its stores that will be closing as the popular mall brand navigates bankruptcy.

A Claire's store in Stockton, CA.

A Claire's store in Stockton, CA.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - TaurusEmerald
A Claire's store in Waterbury, CT.

A Claire's store in Waterbury, CT.

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons - Mike Mozart
Chris Spiker
The well-known children's jewelry and ear-piercing retailer released a list of the 291 locations that are shuttering in a bankruptcy court filing on Monday, Aug. 25. That includes 71 Claire's and Icing stores across the Northeast.

The closures add to the financial pressure facing the mall chain, which filed for bankruptcy earlier in August. Claire's is working to restructure nearly $500 million in debt by December 2026, Bloomberg reported.

Columbia, Maryland-based Ames Watson, a private holding company, has agreed to acquire the North American business and intellectual property for Claire's. The deal is awaiting court approval.

Claire's CEO Chris Cramer previously said the deal was meant to keep the brand alive through restructuring.

"As we continue through our restructuring proceedings, our team has worked tirelessly to explore every option for preserving the value of the Claire's business and brand," said Cramer. "We are glad to reach this definitive agreement to sell a portion of our North America operations to Ames Watson and maximize the value of our company for all our stakeholders. I would again like to extend my gratitude to every Claire's employee who has continued to show up for our customers during this challenging time for our business."

Here are the Claire's stores closing in the Northeast:

Connecticut

  • Waterbury
  • Waterford

Delaware

  • Wilmington

Maine

  • Freeport

Maryland

  • Bel Air
  • Gaithersburg
  • Lavale
  • Westminster
  • Wheaton

Massachusetts

  • Berlin
  • Boston
  • Cambridge
  • North Attleboro
  • Northborough
  • Peabody

New Hampshire

  • Newington
  • North Conway

New Jersey

  • East Brunswick
  • Mays Landing
  • Paramus
  • Vineland
  • Westfield

New York

  • Bay Shore
  • Bayside
  • The Bronx
  • Brooklyn – 86th Street
  • Brooklyn – Gateway
  • Brooklyn – Ralph Drive
  • Dewitt
  • Hicksville
  • Levittown
  • New Hyde Park
  • Manhattan – Broadway
  • Oneonta
  • Orchard Park
  • Patchogue
  • Queens
  • Riverhead
  • Shirley

Pennsylvania

  • Bensalem
  • Dubois
  • Easton
  • Gettysburg
  • Hazelton
  • Homestead
  • Indiana
  • Johnstown
  • Lancaster
  • Philadelphia – Franklin Mills
  • Philadelphia – Roosevelt Mall
  • Philadelphia – Cottman Avenue
  • Pittsburgh
  • Plymouth Meeting
  • State College
  • Stroudsburg
  • Washington
  • York

Virginia

  • Alexandria
  • Christiansburg

Here are the Icing stores closing in the Northeast:

Connecticut

  • Manchester

Delaware

  • Newark

Maine

  • South Portland

Maryland

  • Baltimore
  • Columbia

New Jersey

  • Deptford
  • Wayne

New York

  • Victor

Virginia

  • Chesapeake
  • Dulles
  • Fredericksburg
  • Harrisonburg

Claire's, which previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018, still operates more than 2,700 stores in 17 countries, but continues to face competition from newer jewelry and piercing chains.

