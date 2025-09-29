Chipotle's Latest Sauce Adds Tangy Kick To Menu: Here's What's New

Chipotle will officially add Red Chimichurri as an option at restaurants across the US and Canada on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The sauce blends roasted garlic, cilantro, chili peppers, and citrus juice for a bright, flavorful finish.

Rewards members will be the first to try Red Chimichurri for free. Guests enrolled by 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, will find the offer in their accounts on launch day.

New members also get a free guacamole reward after signing up for Chipotle's rewards program.

"Red Chimichurri unlocks an all-new flavor profile that is unlike any menu item we introduced before," said chief brand officer Chris Brandt. "This is more than a new sauce – it's a new way for our fans to get creative and build the ultimate flavor combination."

Chipotle also said Red Chimichurri was designed to pair with Chipotle's recently returned Carne Asada. It can be drizzled on any entrée, including other recommended options like a chicken bowl with roasted chili-corn salsa, and a sofritas bowl with fajita veggies.

Red Chimichurri follows the June release of Adobo Ranch, which was Chipotle's first new dip in five years. The company said the spicy ranch helped drive fresh demand among younger customers.

Chipotle also had a limited-time launch of chipotle honey chicken back in March.

