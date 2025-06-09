Chilling Murder-For-Hire Plot Foiled After NY Businessman Caught Outside Rival's Home: DA

Navdeep Singh, 48, of Dix Hills, was arraigned on felony conspiracy and criminal solicitation charges in Nassau County Court on Monday, June 9. The charges stem from an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting a man Singh had been feuding with for years over a multimillion-dollar construction deal gone sour.

Singh, who owns Gravity Construction Corp., promised to pay a hitman $100,000 and 10 acres of land in India to carry out the job, according to the Nassau County DA’s office.

Investigators determined that between May 29 and June 3, Singh met multiple times with a co-conspirator as the two discussed the plan to kidnap, torture, and ultimately kill the man, prosecutors said.

Singh provided photos of the victim’s home and car to help with identification, and bought burner phones to stay under the radar, according to investigators. He reportedly made a $7,000 down payment on the murder-for-hire during one of their meetings.

“The allegations against Navdeep Singh are deeply disturbing,” Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly said in a statement. “It is unfathomable the lengths to which this defendant was allegedly willing to go.”

The plot was foiled when Nassau County Police arrested Singh as he drove near the victim’s Manhasset home on Saturday, June 7. A judge set his bail at $1 million cash, and ordered him to surrender his passport.

