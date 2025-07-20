Mostly Cloudy 73°

Chilling Final Facebook Post From Pool By NY Man Before Drowning

A chilling photo posted to Sleigan Laroc’s Facebook story may have been taken just hours—or even minutes—before he drowned in a backyard pool in Medford, Long Island, police announced on Sunday, July 20.

Sleigan Laroc

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Sleigan Laroc @sleigan.laroc
Sleigan Laroc's chilling final Facebook story.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Sleigan Laroc @sleigan.laroc
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The 25-year-old from Queens Village, NY, was pulled unresponsive from a residential swimming pool at 10 Bloomington St. on Saturday, July 19 at around 9:35 p.m., Suffolk County Police said in the updated release.

The photo shared to Laroc’s story earlier that evening appeared to be taken from the edge of the same pool where he was later found.

Laroc was attending a small party at the Medford home when the incident occurred. The homeowner discovered Laroc in the water and began performing CPR, according to police. Sixth Precinct patrol officers arrived shortly after and continued lifesaving efforts.

He was transported by ambulance to NYU Langone Hospital–Suffolk in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide Squad detectives are actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 631-852-6392.

Additional information about Sleigan Laroc was unavailable. His family is invited to share more details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

