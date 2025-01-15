Child Sex Abuse Sting Operation In Rockland County Leads To Arrest: DA

Jose Quizhpi, age 48, was indicted on Tuesday, Jan. 14, by a Rockland County grand jury on eight counts of attempted disseminating indecent materials, two counts of attempted rape, and other charges.

Scott Waters, spokesman for the Rockland District Attorney's Office, said that between Nov. 5 and 17, 2024, Quizhpi exchanged numerous text messages, photographs, and videos, which were sexually explicit in nature, with a girl who he met online and whom he believed to be 15 years old.

In reality, Quizhpi was communicating with an undercover investigator from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office who was posing as a 15-year-old female child, Waters said.

According to Waters, Quizhpi planned to meet with the 15-year-old child to engage in sexual acts at a movie theater in Clarkstown. But when he arrived at the theater, he was apprehended.

"Protecting innocent children from sexual predators who are using the internet to exploit them is a top priority for my office, and these actions will not be tolerated, said District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II. "I want to stress to parents the importance of speaking with their children about the dangers of the internet and that they should never share personal information online or engage with strangers."

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations and Special Victims Unit led this undercover investigation, with assistance from the Clarkstown Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.