Child Jumps Out Of Moving Lyft Fearing Danger, What Cops Uncovered Shocked Everyone

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 22, around 3:32 p.m., after the juvenile requested a ride home from school, Police Capt. Michael deMoncada said.

The juvenile became alarmed when the driver took a different route and missed a turn onto their street, police said.

“The juvenile attempted to alert the driver to the missed turn, but indicated that the driver did not respond,” deMoncada said. In fear, the teen exited the moving vehicle, fell to the ground, and sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile then ran home and called 911. Police say the child was taken to an area hospital as a precaution and “released later that afternoon.”

Meanwhile, the Lyft driver, a 70-year-old man from Hackensack, later cooperated with police and came to the station. He told officers he had missed the turn because he was following his phone’s GPS.

“He then observed the juvenile exit his moving car after missing the turn and immediately stopped his vehicle in the roadway,” the press release states. “The driver stated he watched the juvenile run from his car and believed that they were uninjured.”

Police said the man was “shocked by what had taken place” and marked the ride as complete after collecting himself. He also reported the incident to Lyft via the app.

During the interview, police learned the driver is hearing-impaired, which they said “may have added to the confusion and concern when the juvenile attempted to bring the missed turn to the driver’s attention.”

In the hours after the incident, several social media posts suggested the event may have been an attempted abduction. Police addressed those rumors directly.

“After speaking with all involved parties and completing a thorough investigation, we believe this was a misunderstanding and not criminal in nature,” Captain deMoncada wrote.

He urged the public to avoid jumping to conclusions based on online posts.

“While we can applaud this juvenile for removing themselves from what they believed was an unsafe situation,” he said, “we should not jump to conclusions online or in any other forum about the identities of the involved persons, the intentions of the driver, or legitimacy of a particular ride-sharing app.”

Police encouraged families to use the incident as a “teachable moment” to talk to their kids about ride-share safety and how to create a personal safety plan.

