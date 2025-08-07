Chick-fil-A To Open New Location In Rockland County: Here's When

The popular fast-food chain is opening a new restaurant in Nanuet on Thursday, August 14, at 70 E. Route 59. The location will offer dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and catering services and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The new restaurant is expected to create approximately 100 jobs and will be led by local Owner-Operator Ellie Kim, a longtime Chick-fil-A franchisee with deep ties to the Nanuet community, according to the franchise.

"After nearly two decades as a local Owner-Operator, I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to open Chick-fil-A Nanuet in such a tight-knit, vibrant community that I call home," said Kim in a statement.

Kim, a former attorney with degrees from NYU and Rutgers School of Law, previously operated Chick-fil-A locations in Washington, D.C., and near Grand Central Station in Manhattan. Born and raised in South Korea, she was introduced to Chick-fil-A through friends who were also Owner-Operators.

The opening marks another milestone in the company’s continued expansion. Chick-fil-A, the third-largest quick-service restaurant company in the U.S., has more than 3,000 locations across North America and recently opened its first UK restaurant in early 2025, with its debut in Asia scheduled for later this year.

