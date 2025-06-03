Chef’s Debut Greek Restaurant Hailed As ‘Amazing Addition’ To Hudson Valley: 'Highly Recommend'

Located in Catskill at 353 Main street, this fresh-faced gem comes courtesy of chef and owner Stephanie Skiadas, a Culinary Institute of America grad who’s been lighting up the Hudson Valley dining scene since she was 18.

After six years behind the burners at the beloved (and now closed) Gaskins in Germantown, Skiadas is bringing her own culinary vision to life .

“Phos,” the Greek word for light or spiritual illumination, couldn’t be more fitting. Small plates (or meze) meant for sharing are at the heart of the menu — a lineup of traditional Greek flavors reimagined with locally-sourced ingredients and a modern, often vegan-friendly, twist.

Dishes include:

Grilled octopus with lemon, smoked pepper vinaigrette, potatoes, olives, and mizuna

A traditional gyro with lamb or beef

Pomegranate-braised chicken

Calamari with a lentil crust

And indulgent housemade desserts like baklava with linden flower ice cream and a salted chocolate tart with a sesame crust and Greek yogurt

Phos is also serving up mocktails while they wait for their liquor license — perfect for a summer evening of good vibes and great food.

“I come from Greek heritage and have always been inspired by the culture and my family,” Skiadas told News10. “I really just hope to get people excited about Greek cuisine and express how great Greek food can be.”

Located in the former home of New York Restaurant (which closed last fall after nine years), Phos already has locals talking. The early buzz from their soft opening on Sunday, June 1, includes praise for the decor, precision cooking, and warm, well-trained staff. One diner declared it “an amazing addition to the Hudson Valley.”

“Great place. Food was very good, cooked perfectly,” another wrote on Google. “Highly recommend.”

Diners at Phos can rest assured they’re in expert hands. Before launching her debut venture, Skiadas earned high praise from her former employer, Gaskins in Germantown. In a heartfelt tribute posted in June 2023, Gaskins called Skiadas “an outstanding woman, friend, leader and chef,” noting that her “steadiness, grace and kindness come through in every plate.”

The post credited her with elevating the restaurant’s reputation over her six-year tenure, adding, “Her food nourishes all of you and all of us.”

Phos: A Greek-American Kitchen will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 6. The restaurant is open Thursday through Tuesday. Find out more on its website.

