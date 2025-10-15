ChatGPT To Get More 'Human‑Like' Mode, Will Launch Erotica For Verified Adults

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on X on Tuesday, Oct. 15, that the company initially made ChatGPT “pretty restrictive to make sure we were being careful with mental health issues."

He added that, "We realize this made it less useful/enjoyable to many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue we wanted to get this right.”

He continued, “Now that we have been able to mitigate the serious mental health issues and have new tools, we are going to be able to safely relax the restrictions in most cases.”

Altman said “in a few weeks” OpenAI plans “a new version of ChatGPT that allows people to have a personality that behaves more like what people liked about 4o (we hope it will be better!).

"If you want your ChatGPT to respond in a very human-like way, or use a ton of emoji, or act like a friend, ChatGPT should do it (but only if you want it, not because we are usage-maxxing).”

Looking ahead, “In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults.”

The changes signal a notable shift in how OpenAI balances safety and user choice: a more customizable, “human‑like” chat experience by default and, for verified adults, access to erotic content behind age gates.

OpenAI was founded in December 2015 as a not‑for‑profit by Sam Altman, Elon Musk, and others.

Altman, 40, serves as CEO and has overseen the company’s rise with products like ChatGPT that helped popularize generative AI.

OpenAI did not share additional product details or an exact release date beyond Altman’s timeline.

The company said the adult content will be optional and available only to verified adult users, with broader age‑gating rolling out in December.

