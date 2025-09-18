Charlie Kirk's Widow, Erika, Named CEO Of Turning Point USA: ‘We Will Carry On’

The widow of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk has been unanimously elected CEO and chair of the board as the organization vows to carry on his work.

TPUSA is a US nonprofit that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses. Its affiliates include Turning Point Endowment, Turning Point Action, and TPUSA Faith.

In a letter dated Wednesday, Sept. 17, the board wrote, “It is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA.”

The statement added, “We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on,” and closed with Charlie’s mantra: “We have a country to save.”

The board noted that Charlie had told multiple executives this is what he wanted in the event of his death.

Erika Kirk will also speak at her husband’s funeral on Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 11 a.m. Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern).

The lineup of about a dozen speakers includes President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and other senior officials and conservative figures.

Charlie Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012. He was shot and killed on Wednesday, Sept. 10, while speaking at a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

The 36-year-old Erika Kirk is an Arizona-raised businesswoman and podcaster who won Miss Arizona USA in 2012.

She founded the nonprofit Everyday Heroes Like You in 2006 and hosts the Midweek Rise Up podcast.

Her professional work has spanned faith-based ventures such as Bible in 365 and apparel brand Proclaim Streetwear.

She has also worked as a real estate agent with the Corcoran Group in New York City.

She attended Arizona State University, later earning a Juris Master and a doctorate in Christian leadership from Liberty University.

Erika met Charlie in New York City in 2019. They married on May 8, 2021, and have two young children.

In remarks following Charlie’s death, she pledged to continue his mission.

The board’s letter echoed that commitment: “All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle… The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before.”

The letter announcing her appointment was signed by board members Doug De Groote, Mike Miller, Tom Sodeika, and David Engelhardt.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.